TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $24.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The business had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. KBC Group NV increased its position in TPI Composites by 128.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $623,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.