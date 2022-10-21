Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $295,397,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $214.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

