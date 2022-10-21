Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RIG. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,087,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,607,547. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.75.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

