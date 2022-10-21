Treasure Coast Financial Planning Buys 7,280 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 7.2% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 199.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 182,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16,251.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 385,488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

