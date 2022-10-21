Treasure Coast Financial Planning Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 3.1% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

