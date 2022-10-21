Treasure Coast Financial Planning Sells 3,207 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,497,380. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

