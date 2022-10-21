Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 37,618 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,618 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.