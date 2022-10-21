Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 8,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 92,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 413,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,755. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

