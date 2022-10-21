Treynor Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $81.98. 45,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,605. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

