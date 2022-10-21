Triumph Capital Management Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,557,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average of $210.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

