Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 28,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,513,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,098,000 after buying an additional 286,953 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after buying an additional 634,666 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.