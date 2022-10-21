Truist Financial Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.52.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $244.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 170.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

