Truist Financial Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $167.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.64.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $113.74 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.