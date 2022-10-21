Truist Financial Trims Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price to $80.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.78.

Inari Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NARI opened at $71.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 1.26. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,411.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,265.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,698,411.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,059,078 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

