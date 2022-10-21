Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 83 at Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TLW. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 74.89 ($0.90).

Tullow Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:TLW traded down GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 38.42 ($0.46). 3,272,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,500,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.01. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £552.78 million and a P/E ratio of 768.40.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

