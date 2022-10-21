Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 83 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TUWOY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,725. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

