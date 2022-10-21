Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.44 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.41.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.