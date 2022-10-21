Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

SNPS opened at $280.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

