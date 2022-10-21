Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.15 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

