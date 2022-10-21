Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $135.30.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

