Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

