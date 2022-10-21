Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,533 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,728 shares of company stock worth $59,512,236. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average is $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

