Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

