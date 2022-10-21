Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,517,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $312.36 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.95 and a 200-day moving average of $316.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

