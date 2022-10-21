Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Corteva by 31.4% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 87,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

