U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

