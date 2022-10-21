U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on USB. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.