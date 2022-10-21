U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 19,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 776,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,687.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 196,317 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 130,016 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

