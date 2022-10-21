UBS Group Initiates Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $944,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

