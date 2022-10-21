UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Gap Up to $69.65

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.65, but opened at $72.70. UFP Industries shares last traded at $69.07, with a volume of 2,538 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

