UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Hitesh Ramani Sells 2,100 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $24,948.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00.

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.36. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 5.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in UiPath by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

