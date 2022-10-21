Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.54. 14,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,971. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.