UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,977 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 189,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,415 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,890 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06.

