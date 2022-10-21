UMA Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $119,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.14. 61,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,536,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.81.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.