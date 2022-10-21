UMA Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.37. 1,723,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,568,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.