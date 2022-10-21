UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. 22,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,520. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.75 and a 52 week high of $158.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.39.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

