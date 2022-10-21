UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $87.84. 2,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,214. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.38.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.