UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $402,287,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.64. The stock had a trading volume of 495,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,023,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32. The company has a market capitalization of $345.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.49.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.