UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 524 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.18. 46,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

