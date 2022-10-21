UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,901,000 after acquiring an additional 151,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.78. 19,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $505.84 and its 200 day moving average is $508.85. The firm has a market cap of $208.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

