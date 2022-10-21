UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. UniFirst updated its FY23 guidance to $7.10-7.50 EPS.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.00. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.03. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $214.65.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNF. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

