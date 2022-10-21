Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.04.

Union Pacific Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $186.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

