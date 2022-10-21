Unisync (TSE:UNI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Unisync Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$44.30 million and a PE ratio of -13.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.00.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

