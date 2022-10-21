United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 275,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,447,886. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.19.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

