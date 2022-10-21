UNIUM (UNM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $212.98 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $73.23 or 0.00381559 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a total market cap of $212.98 million and approximately $811.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 73.22694147 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $812.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

