Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Price Performance

UVE stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.59 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $292.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.81 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,244.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,975.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,244.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.