Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 6.1%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 125,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,409,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 276.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

