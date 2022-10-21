Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 1,361 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $17,829.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, September 19th, Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50.

On Thursday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $148,134.60.

UPWK opened at $12.42 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Upwork’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Upwork by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Upwork by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

