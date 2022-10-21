USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $18.55

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $18.01. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
USAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
USA Compression Partners Trading Down 3.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82.
USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -724.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,705,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
