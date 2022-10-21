USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $266,379.00

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $100.74 million and approximately $266,379.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00555247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00244785 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00052628 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059916 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001529 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars.

